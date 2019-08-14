Metlife (MET) Holder Advisors Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $2.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed Its Stake by $358,596 as Stock Price Declined

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 60,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 10,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 70,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 6.43 million shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,186 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 9,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 1.01 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,196 were reported by Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri. Matrix Asset Ny invested in 3.17% or 436,326 shares. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated holds 7,497 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 18.31 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cipher Lp stated it has 27,514 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 12.60M shares. 23,209 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.47% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advisor Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 19,691 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.92 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Peoples Corp has 517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 35,952 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.45% stake.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 11,832 shares to 182,037 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. McAvoy John had bought 27 shares worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 54 shares worth $4,569 on Sunday, March 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,046 worth of stock. $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, June 30. Another trade for 111 shares valued at $9,817 was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $796 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 3,045 shares to 25,134 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Value Etf (VTV).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison to Report 2018 Earnings on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.