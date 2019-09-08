MetLife Inc. (MET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)

We are comparing MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife Inc. 47 0.64 N/A 5.14 9.61 Torchmark Corporation 87 0.00 N/A 6.32 14.46

Table 1 demonstrates MetLife Inc. and Torchmark Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Torchmark Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MetLife Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MetLife Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MetLife Inc. and Torchmark Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7% Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that MetLife Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Torchmark Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MetLife Inc. and Torchmark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

MetLife Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 8.15%. Meanwhile, Torchmark Corporation’s average target price is $86, while its potential downside is -2.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MetLife Inc. is looking more favorable than Torchmark Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of MetLife Inc. shares and 79.5% of Torchmark Corporation shares. 0.1% are MetLife Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Torchmark Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MetLife Inc. -1.89% -2.12% 8.12% 9.26% 8% 20.36% Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53%

For the past year MetLife Inc. was less bullish than Torchmark Corporation.

Summary

Torchmark Corporation beats MetLife Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.