MetLife, Inc. (MET) Reaches $50.68 52-Week High; ARAFURA RESOURCES NL ORDINARY SHARES AU (ARAFF) SI Decreased By 68.73%

ARAFURA RESOURCES NL ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:ARAFF) had a decrease of 68.73% in short interest. ARAFF’s SI was 32,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 68.73% from 104,900 shares previously. With 26,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ARAFURA RESOURCES NL ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:ARAFF)’s short sellers to cover ARAFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0676 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.72 target or 6.00% above today’s $50.68 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.17B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $53.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.89B more. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 201,010 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 16. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $48.17 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 20,000 shares stake. Northern Corp stated it has 11.35M shares. Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel has 1.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 178,749 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Winch Advisory Ser Lc holds 241 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.51M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Archford Strategies reported 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Qci Asset Incorporated Ny invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Adirondack Research & Mgmt has 0.24% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). California Employees Retirement Systems has 1.94 million shares. 46.43 million are owned by Dodge Cox. 1.24 million are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.01% or 715 shares in its portfolio.

Arafura Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $56.13 million. It operates through three divisions: Project Evaluation and Development, Exploration, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm explores for rare earth metals, as well as base and precious metals, iron-vanadium, and gold.