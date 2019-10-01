MetLife, Inc. (MET) Reaches $46.84 After 5.00% Up Move; James River Group (JRVR) Sentiment Is 1.86

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 91 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 49 cut down and sold stock positions in James River Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 28.56 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding James River Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 59 New Position: 32.

The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 446,627 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement BusinessThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $43.86B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $49.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MET worth $2.19 billion more.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 5,735 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.97 million for 18.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 522,574 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 356,357 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 647,696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 965,240 shares.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift Nasdaq:JRVR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 21.13 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to Working Mother’s â€œ100 Best Companiesâ€ List for 21st Year in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability invested in 1.01% or 157,669 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 6,390 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 0.77% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1.50 million were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,963 shares. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,006 shares. Agf Inc invested 0.62% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pinnacle holds 179,203 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 224 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% or 30,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Mngmt has 0.45% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 508,175 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 2,953 were reported by Mufg Americas Corp. Asset Management reported 5,444 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $43.86 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.71 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 2.90% above currents $46.84 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MET in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.