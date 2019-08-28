MetLife, Inc. (MET) Reaches $43.55 After 5.00% Down Move; Vmware Class A (VMW) SI Increased By 20.13%

The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 1.44M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $40.78B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $41.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MET worth $2.04 billion less.

Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) had an increase of 20.13% in short interest. VMW’s SI was 6.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.13% from 5.49M shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 6 days are for Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW)’s short sellers to cover VMW’s short positions. The SI to Vmware Inc Class A’s float is 8.55%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 412,968 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $40.78 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 14.81% above currents $43.55 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $47 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KeyBanc Downgrades Pivotal Software After VMware Acquisition Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VMware acquires Carbon Black, Pivotal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VMware Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pivotal Software – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Paints Multi-Faceted Picture Of Computing Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.68 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175’s average target is 33.50% above currents $131.09 stock price. VMware had 37 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 1. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $185 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Maxim Group maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $155 target. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.