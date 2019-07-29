MetLife Inc. (MET) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Comparison side by side

Both MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) are Life Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife Inc. 46 0.69 N/A 5.14 9.18 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 26 0.58 N/A 1.63 16.40

Demonstrates MetLife Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MetLife Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. MetLife Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MetLife Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MetLife Inc.’s downside potential is -3.33% at a $49 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MetLife Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MetLife Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MetLife Inc. -0.23% 4.24% 6.67% 4.38% 0.45% 14.88% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.91% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% 7.92%

For the past year MetLife Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Summary

MetLife Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.