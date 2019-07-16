MetLife, Inc. (MET) Analysts See $1.34 EPS; Orbcomm (ORBC) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 63 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 45 cut down and sold their equity positions in Orbcomm Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 54.34 million shares, up from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Orbcomm Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report $1.34 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. MET’s profit would be $1.27B giving it 9.47 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, MetLife, Inc.’s analysts see -9.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 3.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $638.20 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 2.28% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. for 658,864 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 97,145 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.25% invested in the company for 218,550 shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 209,777 shares.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

