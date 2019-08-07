Metlife Com (MET) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding by $565,320 as Market Valuation Rose; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 13,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 59,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 46,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 7.61M shares traded or 65.81% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 818 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 96,096 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28,484 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 256 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 0.36% or 2.22 million shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc reported 325,191 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 34,135 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 401,127 shares stake. Bamco Ny invested in 0.03% or 41,811 shares. 3.35M are owned by Northern. Los Angeles Cap & Equity owns 133,218 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comm Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 18.00 million shares, valued at $23.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 11.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP) by 144,423 shares to 42,147 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 13,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).