Metlife Com (MET) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Its Position; Mairs & Power Has Cut Stake in Ibm (IBM) by $562,308 as Stock Price Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 6.13M shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,599 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 46,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 53,870 shares to 5.05 million shares, valued at $252.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hb Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 52,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).