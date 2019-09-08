Metlife Com (MET) Share Value Rose While Churchill Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $737,142; Cott Que (COT) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 1.26M shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 348,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 366,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Capital LP owns 400,000 shares. 19,749 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 62,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.06% or 34,950 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 57,253 shares stake. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Eagle Asset reported 845,806 shares stake. 1832 Asset LP reported 190 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 43,795 shares. Jcic Asset reported 505,938 shares. North Point Managers Oh has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,453 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Lau Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,403 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Burney reported 6,189 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Company reported 119,902 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 50,920 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.25% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 270,808 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 12,419 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 1.62% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 297,050 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 4.90M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 504,410 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.02% or 5,814 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.