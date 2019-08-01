Metlife Com (MET) Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $305,802

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 18.37M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares to 14,675 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

