Methode Electrs (MEI) Share Price Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Its Holding by $405,160; Weber Alan W Has Lowered Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Position by $1.02 Billion; Valuation Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,980 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 102,944 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 683,516 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 15.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MEI’s profit will be $26.36M for 9.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Methode Electronics’ New Launching Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 39,799 shares to 49,999 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 724,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 8.04 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 25,007 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 21,800 shares. Cap Investors invested in 1.29M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A Assoc Inc holds 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 31,417 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 18,805 shares. Washington Trust Bank invested in 0% or 800 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co owns 0.29% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 27,840 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 735 shares. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 17,722 shares. 50,254 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Paw Cap holds 110,000 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Completed its Maiden Flight on March 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Acquires Advanced Turbine Engine Developer Florida Turbine Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Demonstrates Fully Automated Roaming Capability Between Diverse Satellites, Service Providers and Gateways – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold (KTOS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 148.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.