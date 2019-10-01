Methode Electrs (MEI) Position Lifted by Van Den Berg Management I Inc; Crestwood Advisors Increases Stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 56,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 124,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 188,985 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 19,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 122,488 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.12 million, up from 103,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $207.28. About 922,841 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares to 660,857 shares, valued at $43.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,584 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

