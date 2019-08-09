Methode Electrs (MEI) Holding Has Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $465,920; Market Value Declined

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 94,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 212,967 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 118,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 125,489 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,806 shares to 677,991 shares, valued at $34.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 215,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Green Square Cap Limited Company has 1.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,281 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Co reported 10,035 shares. 137,772 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Management. United Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nottingham holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,512 shares. Brandywine holds 148,048 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,855 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Department Mb Fin Bancorporation N A reported 28,041 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 4,336 were reported by Mirador L P. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 46,206 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated has 2.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 158,138 shares. New England, Illinois-based fund reported 25,611 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 145,550 shares to 98,122 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 102,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,584 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

