Methode Electronics (MEI) to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019; Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Sentiment Is 1.64

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:MEI) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Methode Electronics Inc’s current price of $34.54 translates into 0.32% yield. Methode Electronics Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 709,048 shares traded or 192.64% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23

Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 69 funds started new and increased positions, while 42 sold and decreased their stakes in Therapeuticsmd Inc. The funds in our database reported: 180.50 million shares, down from 184.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Therapeuticsmd Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 24 Increased: 54 New Position: 15.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:MEI) 13% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Methode Electronics Rallies on Earnings and Revenue Surprise – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Methode Electronics Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Expect Breakeven For TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

It closed at $3.71 lastly. It is up 61.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – AS PART OF FDA’S APPROVAL, THERAPEUTICSMD HAS COMMITTED TO CONDUCT A POST-APPROVAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves TherapeuticsMD’s hormone therapy; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $107.3M; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD: FDA Has Approved IMVEXXY for Moderate-To-Severe Dyspareunia; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR; 23/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Comments on Media Reports Regarding TX-004HR

Analysts await TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for 650,819 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 517,991 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, J. Goldman & Co Lp has 0.3% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.73 million shares.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company has market cap of $894.93 million. The firm makes and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.