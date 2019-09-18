Methode Electronics (MEI) to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Sentiment Is 1.5

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 153 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 102 sold and decreased stakes in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 19.13 million shares, up from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 81 Increased: 109 New Position: 44.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

