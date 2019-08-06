Methode Electronics (MEI) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Boosted Holding by $4.67 Million as Market Value Rose; Becker Capital Management Raised American Intl Group Com (AIG) Stake by $792,060 as Stock Price Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 142,479 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 892,336 shares to 400,169 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 12,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,421 shares, and cut its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 497 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 590 shares. Freestone Limited holds 0.02% or 8,527 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 4.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 350 shares. Amp Capital Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 373,782 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt holds 7,180 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,743 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd holds 985,154 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 96,715 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duncker Streett Company Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 400 shares. Captrust Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Com has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,262 shares to 485,328 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 84,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,262 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.