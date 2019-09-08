Methode Electronics (MEI) Market Value Rose While Lsv Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Johnson Financial Group Increases Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 76,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.07 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 265,187 shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc reported 37,869 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 184 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 1.55 million shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cornerstone Inc owns 1,221 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.93 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.22% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 534,304 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 163,917 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 282,026 shares. 3,279 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 82,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brandywine Inv Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock or 7,246 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,903 shares to 1,558 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 211,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,139 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 1.76M shares to 478,015 shares, valued at $59.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,030 shares, and cut its stake in Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

