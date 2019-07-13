Methode Electronics (MEI) Holding Maintained by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 246,569 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 148,729 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 10,098 shares to 121,958 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,580 shares, and cut its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

