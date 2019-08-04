Methode Electronics (MEI) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Holding by $4.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While Strategic Financial Services Has Upped Holding by $2.82 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 141,513 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Methode Electronics to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 14,671 shares to 557,205 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 81,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,072 shares, and cut its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Group owns 42 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Management Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 34,249 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 915 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% or 46,395 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management reported 0.24% stake. Hussman Strategic has 41,200 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 12,550 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company stated it has 24 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 25,546 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 31,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Uss Management holds 484,200 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marathon Asset Llp accumulated 824,390 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264. $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Opportunity For Historic Gains Is Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Now the Right Time to Get Into Tech? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cannabis Stocks That Are Ready For Big-Time Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.