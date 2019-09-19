Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. 29 1.24 N/A 2.30 13.00 KEMET Corporation 18 0.80 N/A 3.50 5.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Methode Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation. KEMET Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Methode Electronics Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Methode Electronics Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9% KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7%

Risk & Volatility

Methode Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KEMET Corporation has a 2.52 beta and it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Methode Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Methode Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KEMET Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Methode Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Methode Electronics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.86% and an $44 consensus price target. On the other hand, KEMET Corporation’s potential upside is 41.83% and its consensus price target is $27.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KEMET Corporation is looking more favorable than Methode Electronics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of KEMET Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of KEMET Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KEMET Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats KEMET Corporation.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.