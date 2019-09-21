Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

This is a contrast between Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. 29 1.22 N/A 2.30 13.00 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.25 N/A 0.18 24.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Methode Electronics Inc. and Data I/O Corporation. Data I/O Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Methode Electronics Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Methode Electronics Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Data I/O Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Methode Electronics Inc. and Data I/O Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.46 beta means Methode Electronics Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Data I/O Corporation’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

Methode Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Data I/O Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Data I/O Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methode Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Methode Electronics Inc. and Data I/O Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Methode Electronics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.39% and an $44 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares and 45.4% of Data I/O Corporation shares. Methode Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Data I/O Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc. had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats Data I/O Corporation.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.