Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. 29 1.22 N/A 2.30 13.00 Amphenol Corporation 94 3.35 N/A 4.01 23.25

In table 1 we can see Methode Electronics Inc. and Amphenol Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amphenol Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Methode Electronics Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Methode Electronics Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphenol Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Methode Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amphenol Corporation’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Methode Electronics Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Amphenol Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Methode Electronics Inc. and Amphenol Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Methode Electronics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.39% at a $44 average target price. Amphenol Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106 average target price and a 12.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Methode Electronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amphenol Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares and 96.7% of Amphenol Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Amphenol Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc. has stronger performance than Amphenol Corporation

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Methode Electronics Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.