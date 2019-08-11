Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) EPS Estimated At $0.68; The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of TRV in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. See The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research 158.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $146.0000 152.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $160.0000 170.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $119.0000 130.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $160 Maintain

Analysts expect Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.94% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MEI’s profit would be $25.20M giving it 9.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Methode Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 142,617 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 59.73% above currents $26.92 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) rating on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $997.70 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Travelers Growth in Q2 Still Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Sliding Bond Yields Lift Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.