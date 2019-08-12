Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. 28 0.99 N/A 2.30 13.00 Vicor Corporation 33 4.28 N/A 0.78 37.75

Demonstrates Methode Electronics Inc. and Vicor Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Vicor Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Methode Electronics Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Methode Electronics Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Vicor Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9% Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15%

Volatility & Risk

Methode Electronics Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Methode Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Vicor Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vicor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Methode Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Methode Electronics Inc. and Vicor Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vicor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Methode Electronics Inc. is $43, with potential upside of 61.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Methode Electronics Inc. and Vicor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 41.7% respectively. Methode Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 35.6% are Vicor Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc. had bullish trend while Vicor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vicor Corporation beats Methode Electronics Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.