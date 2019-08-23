Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Methode Electronics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.90% 7.90% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Methode Electronics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. N/A 28 13.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Methode Electronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.80 2.80

With average target price of $43, Methode Electronics Inc. has a potential upside of 53.35%. The rivals have a potential upside of 78.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Methode Electronics Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Methode Electronics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Methode Electronics Inc. are 2.5 and 1.9. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc.’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Methode Electronics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methode Electronics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Methode Electronics Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc.’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Methode Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Methode Electronics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.