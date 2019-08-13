Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Methode Electronics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.90% 7.90% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Methode Electronics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. N/A 28 13.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Methode Electronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Methode Electronics Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

With average price target of $43, Methode Electronics Inc. has a potential upside of 59.55%. The potential upside of the rivals is 76.12%. Given Methode Electronics Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Methode Electronics Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Methode Electronics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Methode Electronics Inc. are 2.5 and 1.9. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc.’s peers have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Methode Electronics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methode Electronics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Methode Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc.’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Methode Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Methode Electronics Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Methode Electronics Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.