Methanex (MX) EPS Estimated At $0.65; Shorts at Upwork (UPWK) Lowered By 3.57%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 2.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 2.78M shares previously. With 443,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The SI to Upwork Inc’s float is 4.44%. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 975,755 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Methanex Corporation (TSE:MX) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $1.61 EPS change or 71.24% from last quarter's $2.26 EPS. T_MX's profit would be $50.06M giving it 20.06 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Methanex Corporation's analysts see -32.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.23% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 324,024 shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (TSE:MX) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio.