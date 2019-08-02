Methanex (MEOH) Valuation Declined While Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $533,400; Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) by $404,700

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 274,302 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 9,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 101,746 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 111,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 229,127 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 35,236 shares to 309,709 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 213,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 110,400 shares to 199,600 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Rgm Ltd Com owns 4.78% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 3.54M shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Northern Tru accumulated 525,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 15,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 85,347 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 22,836 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Manufacturers Life Commerce The reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,700 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 61,121 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daruma Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 896,468 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio.