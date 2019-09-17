Methanex (MEOH) Stake Maintained by Ingalls & Snyder Llc; Financial Advisory Group Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 27,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 193,083 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 165,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 464,114 shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 7.67 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Capital Bankshares Incorporated Tx invested in 0.67% or 5,226 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 237,850 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 24,162 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 33,324 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company owns 4,579 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sonata Capital Group holds 0.2% or 3,726 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers invested in 0.7% or 2,694 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 71,472 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc reported 64,192 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Notis invested in 57,706 shares. 46,676 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,880 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 1.02M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets Corp invested in 0.51% or 869,866 shares. Jmg Grp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

