Methanex (MEOH) Shareholder Qs Investors Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined; Agf Investments America Holds Holding in Honeywell International (HON)

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 66,865 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 78,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 74,935 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.89. About 611,122 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag accumulated 5,593 shares. 6,060 are owned by Coho Partners Ltd. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 464 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1.82% or 35,483 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.18% or 2,167 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Assetmark accumulated 1,479 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.22% or 84,971 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack has 721 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 8,896 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 6,930 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Swiss Bank holds 0.43% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.41% or 1.39M shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,218 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).