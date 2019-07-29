Methanex (MEOH) Reaches $39.93 52-Week Low; Shorts at Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Lowered By 1.4%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. RIOT’s SI was 3.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 3.14M shares previously. With 862,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s short sellers to cover RIOT’s short positions. The SI to Riot Blockchain Inc’s float is 22.6%. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9304. About 370,436 shares traded. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has declined 40.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RIOT News: 06/03/2018 Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Riot Blockchain, Inc. for Potential Misconduct Concerning Its Blockchain Operations; 17/04/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC RIOT.O – RIOT IS ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF A CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE IN SELECT STATES IN U.S; 04/05/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN APRIL PRODUCTION 100 BITCOINS, 61 BCASH; 25/05/2018 – L’OREAL OREP.PA – L’ORÉAL HAS FINALIZED ACQUISITION OF PULP RIOT, A PROFESSIONAL HAIRCOLOR BRAND; 02/04/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 09/05/2018 – Riot at Indonesia’s most secure jail leaves 6 dead; 18/04/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC – ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF A CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE IN SELECT STATES IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Riot Blockchain, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018 (RIOT); 13/04/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc; 27/03/2018 – RIOT SAYS WILL PRESENT MONTHLY CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING PRODUCTION

The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) hit a new 52-week low and has $38.33 target or 4.00% below today’s $39.93 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.08 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $38.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $123.20M less. The stock decreased 4.47% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 156,346 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Tudor Pickering downgraded the shares of MEOH in report on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by IBC to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 71.43% or $1.25 from last year’s $1.75 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $38.57M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.51% negative EPS growth.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 7.35 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Methanex (MEOH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: HAL,TRNX,MEOH – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Growth From China Fuels Methanex – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Methanex Q1 earnings impacted by lower methanol prices; increases dividend by 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex Is Back In The Sale Bin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

More notable recent Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Anglophone prisoners riot in Cameroon amid separatist crisis – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Asian Shares Lower, but Aussie Index Poised to Hit Record High – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Riot Establishes Industry Leading Advisory Board – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hong Kong protesters run riot in legislature, smashing paintings, doors in challenge to China – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

