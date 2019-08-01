Methanex (MEOH) Reaches $37.12 1 Year Low; LSB Industries (LXU)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) hit a new 52-week low and has $34.52 target or 7.00% below today’s $37.12 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.85 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $34.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $199.64 million less. The stock decreased 5.57% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 277,911 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 38 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their holdings in LSB Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 15.29 million shares, up from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding LSB Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 28 New Position: 10.

Robotti Robert holds 4.43% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 444,666 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 1.95% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 100,795 shares.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.03 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

The stock increased 4.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 116,883 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 8.50% SR SECURED NOTES; 23/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES SAYS 89.97% OF NOTES TENDERED; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 Million Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 RATING TO LSB’S NEW NOTES; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 14/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC’; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES REPORTS PROPOSED $400M NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – TENDER OFFER SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON APRIL 20, 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Methanex Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MEOH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by IBC.

