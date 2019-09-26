Methanex (MEOH) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; First Bancorp Has 1.02 Sentiment

Analysts expect Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.76 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. MEOH’s profit would be $12.13M giving it 55.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Methanex Corporation’s analysts see -52.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 363,777 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00

First Bancorp (FBNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 62 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 61 sold and decreased positions in First Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 19.20 million shares, up from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 52 Increased: 47 New Position: 15.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for First Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.70 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 3.65% of its portfolio in First Bancorp for 638,880 shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 140,000 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 2.78% invested in the company for 218,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 583,174 shares.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 49,373 shares traded. First Bancorp (FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable

