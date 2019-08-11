Methanex Corporation (MEOH) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Comparison side by side

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation 50 0.73 N/A 5.52 7.12 PolyOne Corporation 30 0.68 N/A 1.86 17.66

In table 1 we can see Methanex Corporation and PolyOne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PolyOne Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Methanex Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Methanex Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3% PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Methanex Corporation has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolyOne Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Methanex Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor PolyOne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PolyOne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Methanex Corporation and PolyOne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 53.52% for Methanex Corporation with consensus target price of $51.2. PolyOne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 consensus target price and a 7.54% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Methanex Corporation is looking more favorable than PolyOne Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.8% of Methanex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Methanex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39% PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58%

For the past year Methanex Corporation has -18.39% weaker performance while PolyOne Corporation has 14.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Methanex Corporation beats PolyOne Corporation.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.