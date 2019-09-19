Methanex Corporation (MEOH) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation 46 0.79 N/A 5.52 7.12 Kraton Corporation 30 0.55 N/A 3.91 7.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Methanex Corporation and Kraton Corporation. Kraton Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Methanex Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Methanex Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kraton Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.68 beta means Methanex Corporation’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Kraton Corporation on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Methanex Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Kraton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kraton Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Methanex Corporation and Kraton Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Kraton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Methanex Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.85% and an $38.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Methanex Corporation and Kraton Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.8% and 99.21%. About 0.5% of Methanex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Kraton Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39% Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43%

For the past year Methanex Corporation had bearish trend while Kraton Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Methanex Corporation beats Kraton Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.