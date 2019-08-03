Methanex Corporation (MEOH) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Comparing side by side

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation 51 0.70 N/A 5.52 7.12 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.78 N/A 2.42 19.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Methanex Corporation and H.B. Fuller Company. H.B. Fuller Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Methanex Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Methanex Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than H.B. Fuller Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Methanex Corporation has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. H.B. Fuller Company’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Methanex Corporation. Its rival H.B. Fuller Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. H.B. Fuller Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Methanex Corporation and H.B. Fuller Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 H.B. Fuller Company 0 2 0 2.00

Methanex Corporation has a 61.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $55.25. On the other hand, H.B. Fuller Company’s potential upside is 0.48% and its consensus target price is $46. Based on the results given earlier, Methanex Corporation is looking more favorable than H.B. Fuller Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Methanex Corporation and H.B. Fuller Company are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Methanex Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39% H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05%

For the past year Methanex Corporation had bearish trend while H.B. Fuller Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Methanex Corporation beats H.B. Fuller Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.