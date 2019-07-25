Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake Has Increased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 31,298 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 194,108 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares to 236,505 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,684 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 15,646 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 567,072 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 51,000 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 58,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 11,780 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 6,627 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 29,326 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 8,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 10,058 shares stake. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Magnetar Ltd holds 13,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 145,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech owns 16,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

