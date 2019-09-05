Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $11.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) Share Price Declined While Baldwin Brothers Boosted Its Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 53,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Ptrn LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 668,223 shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Methanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Growth From China Fuels Methanex – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Methanex’s (MEOH) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Methanex Is Back In The Sale Bin – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex Announces A 5% Share Repurchase Program Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 39,567 shares to 297,479 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Ser Corporation has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc stated it has 6,630 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 17,607 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 51,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 7,622 shares in its portfolio. North American Corp has invested 0.46% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Family Capital Trust has invested 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hudock Grp Limited Company holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 500 shares. Wilen Corp holds 0.42% or 18,193 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Lc stated it has 45,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 16,400 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares to 4,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,899 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).