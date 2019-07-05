Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Share Value Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increased Stake by $11.69 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $33.18 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,956 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 6.14M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 111,122 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.68M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Michigan Qlt Mun Inc (NUM) by 33,195 shares to 673,350 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ny Municipal Bond (BQH) by 88,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 627,997 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,537 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 592,650 shares. First Retail Bank holds 6,949 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt reported 91,483 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Sol Capital reported 13,158 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Pennsylvania Trust holds 15,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 4,960 shares. North Star Inv Management owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,632 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.68% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

