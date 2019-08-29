Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Position Lifted by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Lowered Its Holding by $947,920 as Stock Price Declined

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 7.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 197,399 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 67,826 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $161.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 19,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Industry Welcomes Second-Generation Low Emission Methanol-Fuelled Vessels – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Methanex (MEOH) Up 12% in 3 Months: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Methanex to move ahead with Geismar 3 project – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex’s top investor to nominate four board directors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.