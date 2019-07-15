Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Holding Has Upped by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd; As Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) Market Value Declined, Clean Yield Group Has Increased Position by $3.30 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 81,252 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 183,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 422,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 238,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 2.01M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,079 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).