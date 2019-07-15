Methanex Com (MEOH) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined; U S G (USG) Holding Maintained by Alpine Associates Management Inc

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp Com (MEOH) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc analyzed 65,400 shares as the company's stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,650 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 197,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 128,940 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ultsht Russ2000 (TWM) by 49,900 shares to 84,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 57,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 57.71% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.75 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $56.89M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.37% EPS growth.

