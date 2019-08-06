Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stock Price Rose While Second Curve Capital Increased Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Position by $484,056 as Stock Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 52,162 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 62,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.71. About 8.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT; 20/03/2018 – ITALY REGULATOR AGCOM REQUESTED FROM FACEBOOK INFO ON DATA USE; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings as Expected, Costs Down – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Meta Financial (CASH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Takeaways From Alamos Gold’s Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 293 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 0.05% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 79,952 shares. Patriot Gp Limited Partnership reported 1.36 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 50,259 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 15,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 570,931 shares or 8.56% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 471,530 were reported by Hawk Ridge Capital Management L P. Parametric Assocs Limited holds 0% or 17,826 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,435 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.19 million shares. State Street invested in 0% or 771,650 shares. 381,372 are held by Phocas Fincl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.