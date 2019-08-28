Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stock Price Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Upped Stake by $1.27 Million; Vanguard Group Has Lowered Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding by $195.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 177,145 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 14.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 16.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 776,145 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marlin Business Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 23,406 shares to 470,623 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 61,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,706 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co accumulated 0.03% or 17,070 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Washington Trust Savings Bank owns 600 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 15,759 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 16,330 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 2,361 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 47,145 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.13% or 118,792 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 81,795 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt owns 42,225 shares.