Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 190.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $247.43. About 47,091 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 9.40% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 616,141 shares traded or 173.59% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch When Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Leidos Holdings’ (LDOS) Q2 Earnings Beat, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meta Financial (CASH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Announces Results for 2019 Fiscal Third Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gp Llp stated it has 24,571 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 68,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Clarkston Cap Prns holds 27,900 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 158,414 shares. Alps has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Mason Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 31,706 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 151,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 964,704 shares. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 109 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.01% or 8,905 shares. Sit Inv accumulated 19,150 shares. 2,452 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 994 shares. 15 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust Communication. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Pnc Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.06% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc owns 940 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,180 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp owns 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 3.68M shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18,250 shares to 85,012 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 97,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,020 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI).