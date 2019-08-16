Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Upped Its Position by $1.66 Million as Shares Rose; Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Masimo (MASI) Position by $1.75 Million; Stock Price Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 164,032 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 87,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 471,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 384,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 295,782 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo (MASI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masimo’s SpHb CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo (MASI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Guidance Solid – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

