Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Raised Stake by $1.66 Million; Celanese Del (CE) Stock Rose While Zpr Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.75 Million

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $109.14. About 876,025 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 87,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 471,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 384,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 216,577 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $330.43 million for 10.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.