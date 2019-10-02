Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Upped Holding by $72.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $219.24. About 24.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 357,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 471,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 198,026 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95 million for 16.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 152,415 shares stake. Pnc Fin Ser Grp reported 1,161 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.98 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 23,456 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 91,175 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 115,621 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested in 0.04% or 13,790 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,865 shares. Zpr Invest Mgmt reported 37,500 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Company holds 287,363 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 20,667 shares. Principal Fin Inc stated it has 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 2,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Rech Management Communications owns 38,608 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. 8,221 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 4.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 102,295 shares. Focused Wealth has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peninsula Asset Incorporated reported 15,220 shares. Swedbank holds 3.78% or 4.21 million shares. Fosun Ltd accumulated 11,770 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 3.33% or 319,917 shares. Marietta Prtn Limited Company accumulated 54,764 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Cwm Lc holds 120,935 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 112,780 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Nj has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 141,522 shares. Cidel Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Limited has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).