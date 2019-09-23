Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; West Family Investments Lifted Its Humana (HUM) Position by $2.62 Million as Valuation Rose

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 997,498 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 359,309 shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93M for 17.09 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,924 shares to 69,917 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 22,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).